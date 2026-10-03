Last month was significant for Shweta Tripathi as her film, Mirzapur The Movie, crossed the Rs. 200 crore mark, surprising the trade and industry. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, the talented and bubbly actress spoke about it and a lot more.

EXCLUSIVE: Shweta Tripathi reacts to Mirzapur The Movie’s Rs. 200 cr success; BREAKS silence on Golu’s limited screen time: “I don’t want the story compromised because of my GREED”

Shweta Tripathi began by saying, “It once again proves that mehnat karte raho. My love and respect for the audience has gone up, especially the way they have turned up in cinemas. This film is a hug to them. For 8 years, they have given us so much love. We have become household names thanks to them. This means a lot.”

She revealed, “While I was going to TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival), the immigration official, a man with two children, told me, ‘Aapka style bahut accha hai. Aap jo kapde pehente ho, woh ekdum alag hai’. I was so happy that a man with two kids was appreciating the clothes I wear! It made me realize that people notice everything you say and everything you wear. And when you do things with intention, it does come back to you.”

Coming back to the blockbuster, she said, “A lot of thought went into Mirzapur. We ensured that we gave our best during pre-production, while shooting and also during post-production. We wanted the audience to have fun. Gurmmeet Singh, our director, always tells us, ‘Film karte hue maza aana chahiye aur audience ko dekhte hue mazaa aana chahiye!’ We focused chiefly on that and that’s why the audience gave us so much love.”

She added, “I went to watch the film with my friends and the way people were hooting and shouting, it felt so good. The aam junta was lapping it up, but even some of my friends who stay abroad were having a blast in cinemas.”

Shweta then stated, “Many were asking why a film on Mirzapur was being made. This is the reason – it deserves a community viewing experience. And then it ends with ‘Sajanva’; it felt like a party! Hence, when we listen to our emotions, things do work. Also, the audience is intelligent and loving; they are ready to give you love.”

She insisted, “Audiences must support the kind of stories they want to see. And with Mirzapur, they have done that. All my films used to get critically acclaimed. Now, it was exciting to have my film playing on thousands of screens.”

Many viewers did remark that she had lesser screen time. Shweta Tripathi explained, “I expected that reaction because we were aware of how the story unfolds. I also wanted to see more of Golu! But as actors, we need to serve the story. This film is set between Episodes 6 and 7 of Season 1. It’s when Golu is prepping for the college elections. So, I don’t want things to get compromised because of my greed as an actor.”

Future plans

When asked what’s next, Shweta Tripathi said, “I am prepping for a play which will be staged on November 12 as part of the Prithvi Theatre Festival. It’s directed by Rajit Kapur. I am at a stage in life where I am hungry for wisdom, knowledge and craft. Hence, my focus right now is on reading, watching and learning (smiles).”

She signed off by saying, “We rehearse for the play every day for three hours. Also, I am happy to know that the writing for Season 4 of Mirzapur has already begun!”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Shweta Tripathi on pitching at TIFF as a producer: “I felt like I was giving an exam”; opens up producing queer love story Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan: “Hum pyaar pe paabandiyaan kyun daal dete hain?”

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