Actress Mahima Makwana has shared a health update with her fans, revealing that she is currently recovering from an acute slip disc. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of herself resting on a couch with a back support belt.

Mahima Makwana suffers acute slip disc, remains positive; says July holds “special surprises”

Reflecting on life’s unpredictability, Makwana wrote about how things do not always go according to plan, referencing her ongoing 75 Better Challenge. “Testimony to no matter how much you plan, in the end you just have to manoeuver according to the greater scheme! 25 glorious days of 75 Better Challenge and here I am, with an acute slip disc!!” she wrote.

Makwana said she is determined to recover. “A discipline to maintain, a body to heal, a brain to focus more, but I promise to get back even more stronger,” she added.

She also hinted at developments ahead, calling July “super special” and teasing surprises she looks forward to sharing with fans. “See you in a bit. God bless you all, take care you all!” she said.

Mahima Makwana first gained recognition as a child artiste before becoming a household name with television shows such as Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke. She later made a successful transition to films with Antim: The Final Truth and has since expanded her presence across OTT projects including Showtime and Tumse Na Ho Payega. The actress is next set to appear in the upcoming romantic drama Musafir Cafe alongside Vikrant Massey.

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