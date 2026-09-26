Actor Kranti Prakash Jha has opened up about his experience of working with filmmaker Prakash Jha in Sankalp, where he plays the character of Kasturi. For the actor, the collaboration held particular significance as he had grown up watching the filmmaker’s films, including Gangaajal and Aarakshan.

Kranti Prakash Jha recalls “dream” moment of working with Prakash Jha on Sankalp: “It was like a child receiving a trophy”

Recalling how he landed the role, Kranti said the opportunity to meet Prakash Jha came through Disha Jha, the producer of Sankalp and the filmmaker’s daughter. He described receiving the call as an unexpected moment after years of not getting an opportunity to meet the director.

“I really enjoyed working on it. For me, it was like a dream. Every artist from Bihar who comes to Mumbai, for them, working with Prakash Jha sir is like a dream. So I had that dream too. Gangaajal, Aarakshan, all of these films, we must have watched them on video, VCPs and all, during our childhood,” he said.

Kranti recalled that Disha Jha eventually contacted him and told him that Prakash Jha wanted to meet him. “I said, ‘Are you sure you are saying this? Sir wants to meet me?’ Because for me, it was like a dream, you know. It was like a child’s dream coming true. Like a child receiving a trophy or some toy,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kranti Prakash Jha (@krantiprrakashjha)

During their first meeting, Prakash Jha told him about Kasturi, the character he would be playing. Kranti also spoke about the respect he continues to have for the filmmaker, explaining how his upbringing influences his body language around senior figures.

“What happens is that when people come from Bihar, or when you are from there, and there is someone senior sitting in front of you, your body language automatically becomes like this. You kind of shrink into yourself. Because you don’t know... because in front of you, you see a guru, you see a father, you see an elder brother,” he said.

He added, “So, even today, whenever I meet him, I meet him like this. Because it is automatically a part of my body language. I cannot do anything about it. That is the respect. The respect that our parents have taught us.”

Kranti also recalled that his first scene as Kasturi was particularly challenging. “So, for me, it was like a dream. The first scene was a very dangerous scene, where Kasturi was punished,” he said.

Through Sankalp, Kranti has collaborated with a filmmaker whose work he has followed since childhood, making the project a significant addition to his acting journey.

Also Read: Kranti Prakash Jha on playing Vijay Singh in Raktanchal Season 3; says, “I worked with complete dedication, that… perhaps connected with the audience”

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