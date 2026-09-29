Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s 9th birthday with a series of heartwarming family moments. Inaaya, daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, turned nine, and Kareena marked the occasion by sharing a short Instagram carousel featuring the birthday girl with her cousins and grandmother Sharmila Tagore.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes niece Inaaya on 9th birthday with adorable family pics; Soha Ali Khan REACTS!

Alongside the pictures, Kareena penned a warm birthday message for Inaaya. She wrote, “Happy birthday Innaya, you beautiful princess We love you… Have the best day and the coolest dance party ever today.”

The carousel offered a glimpse into the close-knit family bond shared by the cousins. One of the pictures featured Inaaya and her cousin Taimur Ali Khan playing outdoors. Inaaya was seen wearing a princess crown while exploring and playing, while Taimur appeared to be upset or caught mid-cry, making the candid childhood moment all the more relatable.

Kareena shares sweet family moments

Another frame featured Inaaya with Kareena and her cousins Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. The family picture had a casual, candid feel, capturing the children together in a playful family moment.

Kareena also included a particularly warm picture of Inaaya and Taimur sharing kisses with their grandmother Sharmila Tagore. The affectionate frame captured the bond between the veteran actor and her grandchildren.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Soha Ali Khan reacts to the birthday post

Soha Ali Khan also joined the comments section of Kareena’s post, reacting to the candid picture of the cousins. Referring to the first image, in which Taimur appeared visibly upset while Inaaya continued playing, Soha wrote, “This first picture 😂😂”

Kareena and Soha are sisters-in-law, with Kareena married to Saif Ali Khan and Soha married to Kunal Kemmu. Their children, Taimur, Jeh and Inaaya, have often been seen sharing family moments, giving fans occasional glimpses of their bond.

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