After the success of its debut season, Pitch To Get Rich is gearing up to return with a second edition. Ahead of the launch, the makers unveiled a new promotional video featuring Akshay Kumar, who spoke about sustainable fashion and shared a personal anecdote involving his son, Aarav.

Akshay Kumar calls son Aarav his “biggest sustainable brand ambassador” in Pitch To Get Rich Season 2 promo

In the promo, Akshay praised Aarav's shopping habits and said his son has inspired him to look at fashion differently: "My son is the biggest sustainable brand ambassador because he spends all his shopping money on thrift shopping. I told him, 'Son, your father can buy so many things, whatever you want.' And he replied, 'No, daddy, I want to buy things from there.'"

The actor further revealed that Aarav eventually convinced him to visit a thrift store as well. He added, "Then he took me. I also bought a lot of things from there. And now I understood why he's doing it. As you said about the Gen Z part, they are more aware of it."

Pitch To Get Rich returns with a bigger investment pool

Pitch To Get Rich has positioned itself as a platform for aspiring fashion entrepreneurs, offering them access to funding, mentorship and industry expertise to help scale their businesses.

Ahead of the second season, Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Karan Johar, who are promoters of the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF), announced an investment commitment of Rs 100 crores for promising fashion ventures across India. The amount marks a 150 per cent increase compared to the inaugural season.

Speaking about the initiative earlier, Akshay had said, "India's fashion entrepreneurs have the talent and ambition to build world-class brands. Through Pitch To Get Rich, we are creating opportunities for founders to access the capital, mentorship and support they need to scale. This Rs 100 crore commitment is our investment in the future of Indian fashion."

Also Read: Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar announce Rs 100 crores investment pool for Pitch To Get Rich Season 2

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