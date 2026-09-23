Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida Ali is engaged to Krish. The couple exchanged rings at an intimate ceremony in Mumbai, with Imtiaz sharing a glimpse of the celebrations on social media. The engagement comes a few months after Krish proposed to Ida during a romantic getaway in Norway.

Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida Ali gets engaged in intimate Mumbai ceremony!

Imtiaz Ali shares engagement picture

Imtiaz Ali took to Instagram to share a picture from Ida and Krish’s engagement ceremony. In the photograph, Ida looked elegant in a pastel pink saree paired with delicate jewellery, while Krish opted for a black sherwani. The couple was seen smiling as they exchanged rings during the intimate celebration.

Sharing the picture, Imtiaz wrote, “Seeking your blessings, the newly engaged Krish and Idaa.”

The filmmaker also spoke about the engagement and his daughter’s happiness. In an earlier conversation with Hindustan Times, Imtiaz said, “It is the greatest happiness for me.” He also revealed that Krish had spoken to him before proposing to Ida, adding, “Krish did speak to me before proposing to Ida.”

Krish proposed to Ida in Norway

The Mumbai engagement follows the couple’s Norway proposal earlier this year. On July 12, Ida shared a video capturing the special moment on Instagram. Krish proposed to Ida against the scenic backdrop of Norway, going down on one knee and presenting her with a ring. Ida shared pictures and videos from the proposal, giving followers a glimpse of the couple’s romantic moment. She captioned the announcement with a simple, “Yes!”

The proposal quickly caught the attention of fans, with the picturesque setting and filmy moment becoming a talking point on social media. Ida, 25, is an aspiring filmmaker and has been exploring her interest in cinema. Her engagement to Krish now marks a new chapter in her personal life.

Imtiaz Ali's work front

Meanwhile, Imtiaz Ali continues to remain active professionally. The filmmaker recently released Main Vaapas Aaunga, which features Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Rajat Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh and others.

Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India, the film explores themes including separation, love, migration, nostalgia and memory.

Imtiaz is also gearing up for his next romantic drama, which will feature Aditi Rao Hydari.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: “Imtiaz Ali agreed for cameo in Metro…In Dino thanks to his daughter; I did cameo as Pritam was reluctant to come on screen this time” – Anurag Basu

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