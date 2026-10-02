Gandhi and My Mother: Makers of the Manoj Bajpayee starrer unveil new pictures on Gandhi Jayanti, watch

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the makers of Gandhi and My Mother have unveiled a series of pictures from the upcoming film. The images offer a glimpse into the period setting of the project and its visual treatment, while introducing audiences to the world created by filmmaker Sudhir Mishra.

Gandhi and My Mother: Makers of the Manoj Bajpayee starrer unveil new pictures on Gandhi Jayanti, watch

Produced by Narendra Hirawat’s NH Studioz and Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks, Gandhi and My Mother is directed by Sudhir Mishra. The film features Manoj Bajpayee, Waheeda Rehman, Divya Dutta and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles, along with other members of the cast.

Set against the backdrop of Mahatma Gandhi’s life and legacy, the film explores a personal side of the historical figure. Rather than focusing only on the larger historical events associated with Gandhi, Gandhi and My Mother looks at the human dimension of the story and the relationships surrounding him.

The newly released pictures reflect the film’s period setting and give a look at the characters and environments recreated for the narrative. The visual glimpses also indicate the importance of the era in which the story is set.

The makers chose Gandhi Jayanti, observed every year on October 2, to share the first set of pictures from the film. The occasion marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and provides a context for the unveiling of the images from a film centred around his life and legacy.

Further details regarding the storyline, release date and other aspects of Gandhi and My Mother are expected to be announced by the makers in due course.

Also Read: “Manoj Bajpayee is funny, inspiring and there are no starry airs about him,” says Last Man In Tower co-star Swaroopa Ghosh

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