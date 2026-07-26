EXCLUSIVE: Sheetal Menon opens up on Tu Yaa Main’s tepid box office performance despite overwhelming word of mouth: “You feel helpless at times…how do you convince people to come to theatres?”

After making her mark as an actor, Sheetal Menon has now ventured into filmmaking. Following her directorial debut with the short film Siblings, she is all set to release her deeply intimate and ambitiously cinematic second short, Duet. Backed by acclaimed filmmaker and her husband Bejoy Nambiar, Duet stars Sidhant Gupta as a pianist going through a turbulent phase in his life. Duet also stands out for being the first film to release on Spotify. Meanwhile, earlier this year, Bejoy also had a release, Tu Yaa Main, starring Adarsh Gourav, Shanaya Kapoor and a terrifying crocodile. It was one of the most appreciated films of the year and yet, it didn’t get the box office success that it probably deserved. Moreover, it was a film meant for the big screen and to witness audiences freaking out and screaming in fear in some scenes added to the fun. Despite so many factors, the film missed the tag of a theatrical hit.

EXCLUSIVE: Sheetal Menon opens up on Tu Yaa Main’s tepid box office performance despite overwhelming word of mouth: “You feel helpless at times…how do you convince people to come to theatres?”

Sheetal Menon, who was credited under ‘Special Thanks’ in Tu Yaa Main, opened up about the creature thriller’s box office performance in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama. She said, “You always hope that a film works. You try your best and hope that it has everything required to succeed in theatres.”

She added, “But what exactly does a film need to run successfully in cinemas? You put in your best effort, and the response to Tu Yaa Main was overwhelming. Yet, the film had mixed results at the box office. Of course, it is disappointing at some level. But you cannot sit with that disappointment. You have to get up, move on and try again.”

Sheetal admitted, “However, it wasn’t easy. You also feel helpless at times. How do you convince people to come to theatres and watch a film? We are living in a difficult period when audiences are no longer going to cinemas regularly. It is becoming increasingly difficult.”

Sheetal Menon added, “At the same time, there is still hope. I don’t think an experience like this would make anyone say, ‘I’m never going to do this again.’”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sheetal Menon praises Sidhant Gupta’s EXTRAORDINARY dedication to her short film Duet: “I asked for 3 days; he gave me 9 months…even learned to play the piano”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.