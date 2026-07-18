The wedding celebrations of Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar became the talk of the town, thanks to the beautiful pictures that flooded the internet. The man responsible for capturing these memorable moments was Himanshu Patel, founder of Epic Stories. Earlier this year, they also documented the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok. In the third and final part of his exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Himanshu spoke about this high-profile wedding and a lot more.

EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding photographer Himanshu Patel on capturing internet sensation Sara Tendulkar: “She was playful, excited and fully present”; recalls Sachin Tendulkar’s heartfelt praise: “Those words mattered in a way I can’t articulate”

Himanshu Patel said, “Shooting Arjun and Saaniya's wedding was a wonderful experience. They were incredibly warm, grounded, and trusted us completely, which always allows us to do our best work. There was naturally a lot of public interest around the wedding, but our focus never changes. We concentrate on telling an honest, beautiful story that reflects the couple and their families.”

He continued, “What stood out most was how intimate and genuine the celebrations felt. Despite all the attention, the emotions, the family moments, and the love between everyone were at the heart of the wedding. Those are the moments we always look for, because years later, those are the photographs and films that truly matter.”

When asked about his interaction with Arjun’s legendary father, Sachin Tendulkar, Himanshu Patel revealed, “There's a moment I'll carry with me forever. I grew up watching Sachin sir on television, he was the hero of my childhood, the way he was for millions of kids in this country. So, standing beside him and Anjali ma'am, being trusted to document something as personal as Arjun and Saaniya's wedding, already felt surreal.”

He added, “But the real gift came when I got those five minutes with him directly. I remember thinking I'd never even imagined a moment like that would happen, not because it was a dream I'd chased, but because it genuinely never crossed my mind. And in those few minutes, the way he spoke to me, the warmth he carried, and how he made me feel completely at ease were disarming. He had this humility about him that made the whole thing feel like a conversation between two people, not a hero and a fan.”

Himanshu Patel further said, “What got me most was when he saw the photographs later. He came back and said we'd done great work. Those words from him, they mattered in a way I can't fully articulate. It wasn't about the compliment itself; it was about feeling seen and appreciated by someone you've admired your whole life.”

Himanshu also opened up about the feedback that he received from Sachin Tendulkar’s wife and Arjun Tendulkar’s mother, Anjali Tendulkar. He said, “Then there was that moment with Anjali ma'am too, right after we showed her the wedding film. She turned to Sachin sir with the warmest smile and said, ‘Look, Sachin, how beautifully they have made this video’. She spoke about how much work must have gone into it, and how special it felt to relive those moments through what we'd created. Watching her happiness in that instant, knowing our work brought that back to her, that's everything. It's exactly why I do what I do.”

Arjun’s sister Sara Tendulkar is a huge internet sensation. Himanshu and his team have presented her beautifully in the wedding pics and assets. When asked what it was like capturing her, Himanshu Patel answered, “Honestly, we don't approach celebrity weddings any differently than we would any other families. The moment you decide to see a wedding like it's just another family's celebration, everything shifts in how you see the people in it. What we captured was the genuine emotion of a sister who was fully present and celebrating her brother as he stepped into the next chapter of his life. She was enthusiastic about the photographs, playful with her brother, excited about every moment of the festivities.”

Himanshu Patel signed off by stating, “That joy, that excitement, that sisterly love, that's what we were looking for. When you're present in someone's private space and you see them like that, unfiltered and genuine, the photographs take care of themselves.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Anshula Kapoor’s wedding photographer Himanshu Patel reveals Arjun Kapoor’s unseen side: “The internet has its own version of him, but I saw something completely different… made us feel like family within minutes; I started calling him ‘Bhaiya'”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.