Elnaaz Norouzi chose to celebrate her birthday in the place she loves the most — on the sets of her upcoming project. Instead of taking a break for the occasion, the actor and recording artist spent her special day working alongside the cast and crew, immersed in bringing another story to life.

Elnaaz Norouzi celebrates her birthday on set; says, “There isn’t a better place for me to be”

For Elnaaz, there was no better way to begin another year of her life than doing what she is most passionate about. Sharing her thoughts on the occasion, she said, “Honestly, there isn’t a better place for me to be on my birthday than on set. Acting has given me so much, not just professionally but personally as well. Every character changes me in some way, every project teaches me something new, and I’m grateful that I get to spend this day doing what I genuinely love.”

Reflecting on her journey, the actor said that birthdays have become less about celebrating the date and more about appreciating the experiences that have shaped her over the years. She acknowledged that every challenge, risk and setback has contributed to her personal and professional growth.

“When I look back, I’m reminded that every challenge, every risk and every setback has shaped me into the person I am today. This career isn’t always easy, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I feel incredibly lucky that I get to wake up every day and do something I’m passionate about,” she shared.

Elnaaz also expressed heartfelt gratitude to her fans, crediting them for standing by her through every phase of her career. She noted that their constant encouragement and birthday wishes continue to make the occasion memorable, no matter where she is.

“My fans have been with me through so many different chapters of my life and career, and their love never goes unnoticed. Their messages every year make my birthday feel so special, no matter where I am in the world. I’m genuinely grateful for every single person who’s supported me along the way,” she said.

As she enters a new year, Elnaaz remains committed to taking on meaningful stories, pushing herself creatively, and exploring new opportunities across film, television and music. For the actor, the most rewarding birthday gift is the opportunity to continue doing what she loves most.

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