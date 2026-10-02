The JioStar executive reflects on the evolution of the Drishyam franchise as Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and others return for the final chapter.

Drishyam The Conclusion: JioHotstar’s Alok Jain says franchise has become an enduring IP: “Audiences have truly made it their own”

Drishyam The Conclusion has arrived in cinemas, bringing the story of Vijay Salgaonkar, played by Ajay Devgn, to its concluding chapter. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film brings back several members of the franchise cast, including Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor and Kamlesh Sawant, while also featuring Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj.

Drishyam The Conclusion: JioHotstar’s Alok Jain says franchise has become an enduring IP: “Audiences have truly made it their own”

The release marks the latest chapter in a franchise that has continued to build on the world and characters established in the earlier films. Ahead of the release, the film also recorded significant pre-release ticket sales as audiences booked their seats for the conclusion of Vijay Salgaonkar’s story.

Star Studio18, which has been associated with the franchise, has reflected on the evolution of Drishyam from an individual film into a continuing film property. Alok Jain, Head – Hindi & English Entertainment (Streaming, TV & Studios), JioStar, spoke about the studio’s involvement in developing the franchise.

“At Star Studio18, we saw the potential of Drishyam from the very first film. We believed this was a story that could resonate strongly with Hindi audiences, and backed that belief with creative, marketing and distribution efforts to build it into a franchise. More than a decade and three films later, Drishyam has grown into one of the most loved franchises, and an enduring IP that audiences have truly made their own. We’re incredibly proud to have been part of that journey and to see the world and its characters become so deeply embedded in popular culture.”

Jain also discussed the creative challenge of continuing a franchise that comes with an established audience and expectations. He said, “With a successful franchise comes both an advantage and a responsibility. Audiences come in with familiarity and expectations, but you cannot simply recreate what worked before. With every Drishyam, our focus has been to give audiences something new, exciting and unpredictable, while staying true to the emotion and characters they have grown to love. The audience has always been at the centre of this franchise, and that has guided us through every chapter. Drishyam The Conclusion carries that same responsibility — to deliver a fitting finale to a story and a world that audiences have made their own.”

Drishyam The Conclusion is directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav, among others.

Presented by Star Studio18 and produced by Panorama Studios, the film is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Drishyam The Conclusion is currently playing in cinemas.

Also Read: Drishyam The Conclusion Evening Box Office Update: Film jumps to Rs. 33.50 cr nett by 5 PM; occupancy at 52%

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