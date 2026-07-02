Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2026: Boman Irani reveals CHAOTIC first day of Munna Bhai MBBS: “Sunil Dutt was nervous over facing camera after 16 years; I thought I didn’t do a good job and QUIT…Rajkumar Hirani CRIED…”

Boman Irani had an insightful discussion at the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2026 where he celebrated his 25-year journey as a film actor. His debut film, Everybody Says I'm Fine, released in 2001, and he became a household name two years later with his role of Dr Asthana in Munna Bhai MBBS (2003). He spoke about his adventurous first day on the sets of the Sanjay Dutt-starrer.

Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2026: Boman Irani reveals CHAOTIC first day of Munna Bhai MBBS: “Sunil Dutt was nervous over facing camera after 16 years; I thought I didn’t do a good job and QUIT…Rajkumar Hirani CRIED…”

Boman Irani said, “My first day of shooting also happened to be the first day for another person called Mr Sunil Dutt. He was facing the camera after 16 long years. I met him and I suddenly became nervous. He made me even more nervous while trying to relax me!”

Boman added, “He walked in and he was given a vanity van. He said, 'Hamare zamane mein yeh sab nahin hota tha'. Nevertheless, he invited me in the van and asked, 'Doctor saab, hum rehearse kar sakte hai?'. I agreed. His script was written in Urdu. He asked me if I'll have tea. I replied, 'Bilkul'. He asked me to sit and started to prepare tea. He thought I was older than him!”

Boman Irani continued, “Before rehearsing, he said something very strange. He told me, 'Doctor saab, aap toh theatre karte hain. I am very nervous. I am facing the camera after 16 years. Everything has changed. I am very scared'. I wondered, 'If he's feeling nervous, toh mera kya hoga?'.”

The veteran actor revealed, “My first day of shooting emotionally as well as an actor was a disaster. We were doing the coconut scene. I was supposed to laugh, but we didn't tell him that I was going to laugh. He looked at my face, feeling puzzled. You can see that in the scene. I thought that I didn't do a good job. Believe it or not, I handed my resignation at the end of the day. I told Raju (director Rajkumar Hirani), 'Get somebody else'. Raju asked, 'Are you crazy?'. I broke down and so did he. Raju cries at the drop of his hat!”

He ended his answer by saying, “He advised me to hang on for a couple of days. And then, of course, friendship forged.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Director Boman Irani wants to follow Stanley Kubrick’s footsteps: “I don’t want anyone to say, ‘Yeh Boman Irani style film hai'”; opens up on his surprise Raja Shivaji transformation: “Riteish Deshmukh wanted me to have a full buzurg look”

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