Jio Studios and Aatpat Productions today set the stage for one of the most ambitious saga in Indian cinema by unveiling the teaser and announcing the worldwide theatrical release of Nagraj Majule’s Khashaba. The film is set to release on January 1, 2027. This highly anticipated Marathi biographical sports drama chronicles the extraordinary story of wrestler Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav, Independent India’s very first individual Olympic medal winner.

Jio Studios unveils teaser of Nagraj Manjule’s Khashaba; releasing worldwide on January 1, 2027

Jio Studios, the banner behind recent historic blockbusters like the Dhurandhar duology and Raja Shivaji, joins hands with visionary director Nagraj Manjule, who returns to the director’s chair after his National Award-winning Fandry (2013) and his path-breaking phenomenon Sairat (2016).

The teaser, which first premiered in cinemas to an overwhelming audience response, is now live digitally. It offers a spectacular, high-octane glimpse into the world of traditional wrestling mud-pits (akharas), capturing the film’s epic cinematic scale, raw emotional depth, and energy.

Set against the backdrop of a newly independent nation, the biopic tells the story of an unsung wrestling icon from Maharashtra who overcame staggering odds to secure a historic bronze medal at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics. Poised to become the largest sports drama ever mounted in regional cinema, Khashaba elevates a deeply localized story of Indian sporting history into a theatrical spectacle designed to resonate across global audiences.

Khashaba features a soaring musical score by the legendary composer duo Ajay–Atul. One very well-kept secret is the lead actor playing Khashaba, who is a phenomenal new discovery to bring the legendary wrestling icon to life on the big screen. The teaser also does not reveal his face, setting the stage for a highly anticipated unveiling soon. Anchoring this exciting new face is an exceptional ensemble featuring some of the finest actors in the industry, including Jitendra Joshi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Girish Kulkarni, Vaibhav Mangale, Chhaya Kadam and Gargee Kulkarni.

Presented by Jio Studios and Aatpat Productions, Khashaba is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Gargee Kulkarni, and directed by Nagraj Manjule. The film arrives in theatres worldwide on January 1, 2027.

Also Read: Mukesh Ambani’s praise for Jio Studios’ success with Dhurandhar franchise is a reflection of Jyoti Deshpande’s remarkable transformation of the banner

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