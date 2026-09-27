The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 saw Salman Khan address Yung DSA’s remarks against Aman Gandhi during a recent diss battle, particularly his use of women and traditionally feminine symbols as insults. The host questioned Yung’s approach to the argument and also called out his group for supporting him during the confrontation.

Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan schools Yung DSA for using femininity as a diss against Aman Gandhi; suggests changing ‘Humne choodiyaan nahin pehen rakhi hai’ cliché

The issue began after the ration task was cancelled last week because the housemates failed to complete it. Bigg Boss subsequently gave the contestants an opportunity to win a luxury basket containing food items. Aman Gandhi won the task, but was given a condition that required him to choose a fellow contestant whose “life” would be taken. Aman chose Yung DSA.

Yung was already nominated after no one from his group saved him during the nomination task. Since Aman and Yung belonged to opposing groups and were not particularly close, Aman’s decision led to a confrontation between the two.

During their argument and a subsequent diss battle, Yung directed remarks at Aman that used women and feminine symbols as insults. Salman addressed the issue during the latest episode.

Salman Khan Questions Yung DSA’s Use of Women as an Insult

Speaking about Yung’s group, Salman pointed out that the members had consistently supported one another. He then questioned what Yung had expected from Aman, given that they belonged to opposing groups. “I understand you were angry. I understand you wanted to diss him. Tell me one thing. What does your mother wear at home? Nawari? Kashta? Bangles? Bracelet? Like me? Torn shoes like me? If she wears Kashta, Nawari, Saree, does she do anything wrong? So, what is this way of dissing? That you call someone a woman,” Salman said.

He further questioned the contradiction between discussing women’s rights in the house and using femininity as a way to demean another contestant. “In this house, you talk about women's rights. But when you tell Aman to wear bangles, your entire group was supporting you. Amrapali and Love. You didn't stop Yung either,” he said.

Salman also referred to the familiar film dialogue, “Humne choodiyaan nahin pehen rakhi hai,” and questioned the message behind using bangles as a symbol of weakness. “So, wear bangles, become a woman. Be weak. It means that only, right?” he asked.

He then brought up Yung’s relationship with his mother and sisters and questioned how he could use the same imagery as an insult. “And you have a mother and sisters. You love them like crazy. So, how were you okay with someone saying that we don't wear bangles? That means you are talking about your own mother and sister. That my mother and sisters wear bangles. They are the weaker sex,” Salman said.

The host acknowledged that such expressions can sometimes be used casually because of how deeply they are embedded in popular culture, but urged Yung to reconsider the language. “Sometimes it comes in the flow. Because this dialogue has been in my mind since childhood. Change that cliché dialogue to, ‘I have worn a bracelet,’” Salman added.

Salman Khan says Yung DSA may be “misfit” in his group

Salman subsequently questioned the contestants about whether anyone in their respective groups was a misfit. Amrapali Dubey named Mary Kom, while Uditi Singh also named Mary. Aman Gandhi named Mary and, to some extent, Love Gill. Aasif Khan and ScoutOP, however, said they did not consider anyone in their groups a misfit.

Salman then turned his attention to Yung and suggested that the contestant may not be fitting into his current group dynamic. “Yung. In whose group are you a misfit? You all live in this house. But you all can't see, and everyone else can see, that Yung, in this group, is a misfit,” Salman said.

He further said that Yung’s association with the group could be affecting his progress in the show. “His growth is stopping. We saw an extremely positive person here, when he came on stage,” Salman said.

Mahhi also agreed with Salman’s observation, saying that Yung had changed since entering the house. “He doesn't understand where he is going, but when he came, he was a different boy, and now he has changed completely,” she said.

When Salman asked Amrapali whether she agreed with the assessment, she said she did not. Mahhi then offered her perspective on Yung’s current behaviour. “Sir, he is lost in brotherhood. He is lost in brotherhood and friendship. That is exactly my point,” she said.

Salman concluded the discussion by suggesting that Yung’s housemates should focus on ensuring that he does not lose the positivity he displayed when he entered the show. “That means, you guys, need to take care of Yung's positivity,” he said.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan SLAMS Rhiti Tiwari over derogatory remarks during diss battle against Qazi Touqeer and Uditi Singh; says, “You are not Dolly Bindra’s daughter”

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