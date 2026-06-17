The recreated friendship anthem blends nostalgia with a contemporary soundscape, while a playful self-aware twist in the music video has already caught fans’ attention.

As the release of Cocktail 2 draws closer, the makers have unveiled ‘Bandhu 2.0’, a reimagined version of the much-loved track ‘Tum Hi Ho Bandhu’. The original song, which became synonymous with friendship and carefree companionship, continues to enjoy a special place among audiences more than a decade after its release. With the sequel, the makers have attempted to revisit those emotions while introducing the song to a new generation of listeners.

‘Bandhu 2.0’ from Cocktail 2 revives the spirit of ‘Tum Hi Ho Bandhu’

‘Bandhu 2.0’ retains the core sentiment of celebrating friendship, togetherness, and the people who stand by us through different phases of life. While the composition has been refreshed to align with contemporary musical tastes, the song continues to draw from the warmth and nostalgia associated with its predecessor.

One of the standout aspects of the new track is its humorous and self-aware element. The music video features the lead actors jokingly predicting that they will be trolled once the song is released, a playful nod to the inevitable comparisons that come with revisiting an iconic track. The light-hearted moment adds a layer of charm to the song and reflects the film’s youthful energy.

The track has been composed by Pritam and features vocals by Kavita Seth and Neeraj Shridhar. Lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil, who brings together themes of friendship, belonging, and shared memories through the song’s words.

‘Bandhu 2.0’ is picturised on Cocktail 2 leads Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon. The trio’s chemistry and camaraderie form the emotional backbone of the track, offering audiences a glimpse into the dynamics that will unfold in the film.

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 brings together a creative team that includes producers Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg, with the screenplay written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan. The film arrives as the follow-up to the 2012 cult favourite Cocktail, which remains popular for its music, characters, and portrayal of modern relationships.

With ‘Bandhu 2.0’ now out, the makers have added another layer of excitement to the film’s promotional campaign ahead of its theatrical release. Cocktail 2 is set to hit cinemas worldwide on June 19, with advance bookings currently open.

Also Read: Cocktail 2 advance booking: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon-Rashmika Mandanna starrer sells 23,000 tickets in national chains; all set to surpass Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai today

More Pages: Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection

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