Avika Gor becomes first Indian to associate with Kazakhstan-based cosmetics brand Sen Sulu: “I am genuinely excited for people to see what we have created”

Avika Gor is expanding her work on an international platform with a new association in Kazakhstan. The actress is currently shooting a campaign for Sen Sulu, a Kazakhstan-based cosmetics brand that describes itself as a Kazakhstani decorative cosmetics label with an expanding international presence.

Avika Gor becomes first Indian to associate with Kazakhstan-based cosmetics brand Sen Sulu: “I am genuinely excited for people to see what we have created”

The collaboration brings Avika together with a homegrown Kazakhstan brand and places her at the centre of a campaign aimed at audiences beyond India. The association is also being positioned as the first time an Indian artiste has partnered with the cosmetics brand.

Speaking about the collaboration, Avika Gor says, “It is such an exciting feeling to represent Indian beauty on a global platform. Kazakhstan is a completely different space for me, and getting the opportunity to be associated with a homegrown cosmetics brand like Sen Sulu makes this experience even more special. I have always believed that beauty transcends borders, and this association feels like a beautiful coming together of two cultures.”

Avika is currently in Kazakhstan for the campaign shoot. Through the association, the actress is looking to bring Indian beauty and representation to a new international audience. The collaboration also reflects the growing opportunities for Indian artistes to work with brands and creative projects across different markets.

Sharing her thoughts on the campaign, she adds, “I am genuinely excited for people to see what we have created. I hope this collaboration allows audiences in Kazakhstan and beyond to see another side of Indian beauty and representation. For me, it is not just an international campaign, but also a moment of pride to carry a little bit of India with me to a new part of the world,” she adds.

The Kazakhstan association adds another international project to Avika’s body of work, as she continues to explore opportunities across different creative and geographical spaces.

Also Read : Avika Gor talks about her new Punjabi song ‘Zalima’: “It allowed me to explore a different space”

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