At 71, Anupam Kher has once again chosen to challenge himself, this time by taking on a 35-foot indoor rock climbing wall in Raleigh, North Carolina. The veteran actor shared a video and a detailed note on social media, recalling how he initially questioned whether he could complete the climb before deciding to give it a shot.

Anupam Kher, 71, climbs 35-foot rock wall in North Carolina: “I felt a wonderful sense of achievement”

Sharing the experience, Kher described it as a lesson in self-belief and perseverance. He began his post by writing, “TRIUMPH OF HUMAN SPIRIT!❤️💪Sometimes, looking up at a challenge, we begin to decide what we cannot do before we have even tried.”

Kher revealed that he came across the climbing wall while visiting a mall in Raleigh. After watching people attempt the climb, he noticed that several of them were unable to reach the top. When Herman encouraged him to try it himself, the actor admitted that he was uncertain. “I had my doubts.😳😳 Then I remembered the boy who grew up climbing hills in Shimla. And I thought, ‘Chalo, let me try. So what if I am 71 now!’ 🥹😎” he wrote.

Anupam Kher on facing the challenge

For Kher, the experience was not simply about reaching the top of a climbing wall. He explained that although he was secured with a harness, the actual climb required him to rely on his own hands and feet. “Being secured by a harness did not take away the effort or the hesitation. I still had to make each move myself. Just with my bare hands and feet! No other support,” Kher wrote.

He also reflected on the difference between looking at a challenge and actually working through it. “Looking at the top was one thing. Finding my way towards it, one hold at a time, was another.😳”

After successfully reaching the top, Kher said the experience left him with a strong sense of achievement. For him, the climb became an opportunity to discover what he could still accomplish rather than focusing on the limitations he had initially imagined. “When I reached the top, I felt a wonderful sense of achievement. I had given myself a chance to discover what I was still capable of. That is called the triumph of human spirit! 🫡” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Kher went on to connect the experience with the role that doubt can play when people face unfamiliar challenges. “The human mind and spirit hold possibilities that doubt can keep us from exploring. Belief does not make the climb easy. But it can give us the courage to begin and to keep going when it gets difficult,” he wrote.

Concluding his note, the actor said the experience had left him with greater faith in his own abilities. “Today, at 71, I came down from that wall with a little more faith in myself and my capabilities. We owe ourselves that chance,” he said, while thanking Herman and his instructor Scott.

Kher’s post also drew a response from several people, including actor Parineeti Chopra, who worked with him in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai. Reacting to the video, Chopra wrote, “Loved this sir”.

The climbing experience comes at a particularly busy time for Kher, who is currently travelling across North America with the Hindi musical play Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane, alongside Swaroop Sampat. The production recently marked its 25th show in Toronto as part of the ongoing tour. Kher described the milestone as a significant moment for the play and said it had received “amazing love” from audiences in Toronto and other cities.

Also Read: Anupam Kher honoured in Toronto with Certificate of Recognition: “What a wonderful feeling”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.