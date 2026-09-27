After Mirzapur – The Movie’s success, Rasika Dugal’s Beena Tripathi deserves her own spin-off, and the time is right!

The world of Mirzapur has largely revolved around power struggles, violence and rivalries between its male characters. However, the franchise has also given its female characters some of its most layered storylines, with Beena Tripathi emerging as one of the most intriguing figures.

After Mirzapur – The Movie’s success, Rasika Dugal’s Beena Tripathi deserves her own spin-off, and the time is right!

Played by Rasika Dugal, Beena has undergone a significant transformation through the series. From navigating the dynamics within the Tripathi household to making difficult choices for her own survival, her journey has often unfolded alongside the larger battle for power in Mirzapur.

With the franchise now expanding beyond streaming, the possibility of exploring individual characters in greater depth could offer another way to build on its universe. Beena, in particular, has a backstory and set of relationships that could potentially lend themselves to a standalone story.

One of the more recent additions to her arc came through her relationship with Birju Lohar, played by Mohit Malik. The storyline offered viewers a glimpse into Beena's emotional past and provided more context for the woman she eventually became. It also introduced a comparatively softer dimension to a character whose journey has largely been shaped by survival, power and difficult choices.

The use of the classic song 'Saanson Ki Mala' during Beena's track further underlined the emotional conflict surrounding her character. The song played against a moment in which Beena was faced with a difficult decision, adding another layer to the sequence and highlighting the contrast between her emotions and instincts.

The track has also generated attention on social media, with the song finding traction through Reels and other user-generated content. This has added to the ongoing conversation around Beena and the different facets of her character.

A potential Beena Tripathi spin-off could explore parts of her life that the main Mirzapur storyline has only touched upon, including her past, relationships and evolution within the Tripathi family. While there is no official announcement of such a series at present, Beena's journey leaves enough unanswered questions for the character to potentially carry a story of her own.

For now, Rasika Dugal's Beena remains one of the franchise's most complex characters, with her story continuing to offer possibilities beyond the central power struggle that has defined Mirzapur.

Also Read: Mirzapur – The Movie Box Office Day 23: Film jumps 91.18% on Saturday, crosses Rs. 210 crore

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