Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña has reportedly been cast as the lead of the upcoming Paramount+ original series Lioness hails from Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan. The 43-year-old actress will also serve as executive producer for the series.

As per a report in Collider, Zoe Saldaña will be seen as Joe, a “strong-willed, hard-nosed, station chief of the CIA’s Lioness program.” She oversees the undercover military group in their mission to take down some of the world's most dangerous terrorists. The CIA's Lioness program was created to respect the local customs of Middle Eastern countries by having female soldiers search local women as opposed to male recruits.

The feature project is penned by Tom Brady who will also serve as showrunner. Nicole Kidman is set to executive produce through her production company, Blossom Films and production is slated to begin in June this year.

"I am a huge fan of Taylor Sheridan’s work and am honored to help him tell his next amazing story with Lioness," Tom Brady said. “Taylor has created an epic, gripping, global spy thriller centered on a group of complex, strong women, and I can’t imagine anyone better to help bring these characters to life than fellow executive producers Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña.”

Zoe Saldaña’s work credits include some of the highest-grossing films ever made, from James Cameron's Avatar to Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The upcoming series will mark the actress's first major television role. The actress also appeared as Gamora in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. She will next appear opposite Ryan Reynolds in Netflix’s The Adam Project, releasing next month.

