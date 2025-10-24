The folk-fantasy thriller, directed by Deepak Mishra - Arunabh Kumar, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, promises an ambitious mix of mythology, mystery, and emotion.

Actor and host Maniesh Paul is set to embark on an exciting new journey with Vvan – Force of the Forest, a folk-fantasy thriller jointly produced by Balaji Telefilms and TVF Motion Pictures. The film, headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, will be directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar — marking one of the most intriguing crossovers between mainstream cinema and the digital creative space in recent years.

EXCLUSIVE: Maniesh Paul to kick off Vvan shoot with Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia

For Maniesh Paul, we hear that the project represents a major leap in his acting career. Known for his charismatic presence and natural ease across genres, the actor has been winning attention with diverse roles — from his performance as Kukku in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari to his upcoming film Hai Jawaani To Ishq Hona Hai alongside Varun Dhawan.

Producer Ektaa R Kapoor, speaking earlier about casting Maniesh, had shared, “Maniesh has an effortless charm and an innate sense of timing—be it comedy or emotion. He brings a unique energy to the screen that audiences instantly connect with. We’re thrilled to have him on board for Vvan. His role in the film will definitely surprise people.”

Coming to the film, Vvan is described as a grand visual experience that intertwines mythology, mystery, and raw human emotion. Set in an ancient forest steeped in spiritual energy and centuries-old beliefs, the story explores the eternal clash between faith, greed, and redemption. With its atmospheric world-building and a star-studded cast, the film aims to bridge the gap between traditional folklore and contemporary storytelling.

Backed by Ektaa R Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Arunabh Kumar, Vvan – Force of the Forest is shaping up to be a cinematic spectacle that blends emotional depth with visual grandeur. With shooting set to commence soon, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 15, 2026, and is already generating strong anticipation for its fresh pairing and ambitious concept.

