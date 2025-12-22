Singer Kumar Sanu and his former wife Rita Bhattacharya are once again in the spotlight as a legal dispute unfolds years after their divorce. The veteran playback singer filed a defamation suit in the Bombay High Court against Bhattacharya, alleging that recent interviews she gave contained defamatory remarks that harmed his reputation and violated the terms of their divorce agreement.

Rita Bhattacharya BREAKS SILENCE after Kumar Sanu’s Rs 50 crores defamation suit, calls for peace

In his petition, Sanu’s legal team, led by advocate Sana Raees Khan, has sought damages reported to be Rs 50 crores and has demanded that the interviews in question be taken down from various entertainment platforms. The suit claims that Bhattacharya’s statements breach a clause from their 2001 divorce settlement that prohibited either party from making allegations against the other in public.

Reacting publicly for the first time since the notice was issued, Bhattacharya described her shock at the legal action, particularly the financial demand involved. In an interview with ETimes, she said, “The paper he has sent me, he is asking for 50 crores. I don’t know how Sanu is dreaming that I have so much money. It is really sad. I’m shocked. He is filing a case against the mother of his three grown-up sons.”

The conflict partly stems from remarks made in media interviews and social media responses earlier this year, including reactions tied to comments by actor Kunickaa Sadanand about a past relationship with a married man. Bhattacharya and her son, Jaan Sanu, responded on social platforms, prompting further scrutiny and the subsequent lawsuit.

She further shared, “I never got a chance to talk to him. Neither my children ever got a chance to talk to him because he has always blocked us. I tried to call Sanu, but he never took our calls. We are blocked on his number." “I contacted his secretary and requested him to please stop this. It is a very big insult. My son was getting married, and the in-laws were asking questions. I requested many times. I have all the messages and recordings on my phone.”

Bhattacharya continued, “I am 63 years old, and again I have to fight in court. The first time he took me to court, I was pregnant with Jaan. Now again, at this age, I have to go through this. I will meet Sanu in the court after 31 years. This is very insulting. My children are not kids. They are grown-up men. My elder son will be 37, my second son will be 34, and Jaan is already 31. I don’t think it is their crime that they are answering people. They did nothing."

She also indicated she may pursue a counter-case, saying, “I will see him in court. And I will request Sanu with folded hands — just try to be a good human being and be the father of my three children. If you can’t love us, at least don’t disturb us and don’t harass us anymore."

In closing her remarks, Bhattacharya made a heartfelt appeal to her former husband, urging him to “be a good human being and be the father of my three children,” and asking that he stop what she described as harassment. The court is expected to hear the matter this month.

Also Read: Delhi HC grants interim protection to Kumar Sanu’s personality rights; orders takedown of infringing content

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.