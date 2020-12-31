Bollywood Hungama

Yoodlee Films to make a biopic on late music composer Datta Naik titled N Datta: The Untold Story

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Late music composer Datta Naik's life will be narrated on screen by Yoodlee Films. The makers announced the film N Datta: The Untold Story on Wednesday. On Naik's death anniversary on December 30, his son Roop Naik collaborated with Yoodlee Films, the film division of Saregama India Limited to fill in the gaps of the story.

Yoodlee Films to make biopic on late music composer Datta Naik titled N Datta: The Untold Story

N Dutta, also known as Datta Naik was born in 1927 and began his career by assisting late legendary music director SD Burman. Naik got his big break in Hindi cinema in 1955 with Raj Khosla-directed Milap. Some of his popular tracks include, 'Yeh Baharaon Ka Sama', 'Maine Chand Aur Sitaron Ki Tamanna Ki Thi', ‘Pyaar Ka Jahaan Ho’, 'Tu Hindu Banega Na Musalman Banega', among others.

“The film will narrate why my father’s life was full of extreme tragedy and triumph, why a musical genius had to die in anonymity, how a heart-attack at the age of 32 blighted his success, his bond with Sahir saab, his tumultuous equations with producers and directors, his generosity, personal life, his inability to compromise and a lot more,” Roop Naik said in a statement.

