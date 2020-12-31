Bollywood Hungama

Bigg Boss 14’s Vikas Gupta’s mother denies breaking ties with him for his sexual orientation

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Since the time Vikas Gupta came out of the closet as a bisexual on his social media, he mentioned that his parents had disowned him for his sexual orientation and has mentioned it on Bigg Boss 14 as well. The producer is on the show as a challenger along with 5 other contestants, out of them, Kashmera Shah has been evicted so far. While Vikas’ mother did not say anything initially, she has finally decided to break her silence on the matter and called Vikas’ allegations a hoax.

Taking to her social media, Sharda Gupta wrote, “To think that we actually distanced our own (son) for his sexual orientation is equal to making a derogatory statement about my family. Yes, my son and I are not on great terms but that has nothing to do with his orientation. We had cut off ties with him much before he decided to come out in public, and we knew and have always loved him and accepted him the way he is. So the news about us distancing him cause of his choices is a complete hoax fabricated to one’s convenience. But sometimes, when you give too much love, you risk to be taken for granted.”

Elaborating further, she wrote, “Unfortunately we distanced ourselves from him but despite that, we maintained a silence because unlike him, we didn’t want to paint a bad picture of him in the media. This matter would have never reached this far had my son not decided to cast aspersions against us. We had decided to give him due respect, but he couldn’t allow us our peace, which as a family, is our defeat. This would be my first and last statement on the same as I don’t intend to carry on with this blame game and I would request everyone to understand and give us the respect and privacy we deserve. Thank you.”

The netizens are now awaiting Vikas’ reaction to his mother calling his allegations false.

Also Read: Vikas Gupta makes an emotionally draining confession on Bigg Boss 14, opens up about his relationship with an ex contestant

