South Korean actors Yoo Yeon Seok, Moon Ga Young, Geum Sae Rok and Jung Ga Ram are confirmed to star in the upcoming JTBC drama Understanding of Love (literal title). According to Korean tabloid Soompi, the romance drama is about four individuals with different interests who meet each other at the Yeongpo branch of KCU Bank and come to understand the true meaning of love. Yoo Yeon Seok is set to play Ha Sang Soo, a man who believes that a stable and uneventful life is the key to happiness, but his life is shaken up completely when love comes in the picture.

Yoo Yeon Seok, Moon Ga Young, Geum Sae Rok and Jung Ga Ram to star in new romance drama Understanding of Love

Moon Ga Young is on board to play Ahn Soo Young, who comes from a difficult environment. She tries to keep herself engaged to protect herself and is not really open to the idea of long-lasting love. Geum Sae Rok will portray bold woman Park Mi Kyungd who belongs to a well-off family. As the report shares, once she sets her eyes on someone, she gives her all to make that relationship happen.

Meanwhile, Jung Ga Ram will play the diligent man Jung Jong Hyun, who is studying to become a police officer. He always tries his best to become someone good enough for the person he loves.

The production team shared, “Understanding of Love will be deeply relatable for viewers as it portrays the story of four men and women with different backgrounds and personalities who get entangled with the link of ‘love.'”

Understanding of Love is slated to debut later this year.

Also Read: The Accidental Narco: Ha Jung Woo, Park Hae Soo and Yoo Yeon Seok starrer Netflix crime-thriller series to premiere in September 2022

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.