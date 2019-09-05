Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.09.2019 | 11:43 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

“Yes I am returning to Bollywood”, says Tanushree Dutta

BySubhash K. Jha

Actress Tanushree Dutta credited with bringing the #MeToo movement to Bollywood by bringing up her 10-year old allegation of harassment against Nana Patekar is all set to come back to Hindi cinema after a hiatus of nearly ten years. Her last release was the lowbrow thriller Apartment in 2009.

“Yes I am returning to Bollywood”, says Tanushree Dutta

Confirming her plans of returning to acting and Bollywood, Tanushree says, “Yes, it is true. I’m going to make a comeback in Bollywood. I am going to make better choices this time and only work with people of a certain calibre, stature and good attitude as I’ve learnt my lessons from bad experiences.”

Tanushree won’t allow her unsavoury experiences in Bollywood in the past to colour her judgment about the work ethics in present day Bollywood. “I don’t want those experiences to define my life anymore and I will make new happy memories of Bollywood. So ideally I would like to do something with an A- list team that presents me well and brings out my best talent out of me by giving me a positive and fun work environment.”

Also Read: Tanushree Dutta files petition to challenge the verdict which gave Nana Patekar a clean chit

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15…

PV Sindhu would like this Bollywood actress…

Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar collaborate…

Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot to revolve…

Watch: Sonam Kapoor reveals Shah Rukh Khan…

Arjun Kapoor roped in for Nikkhil Advani’s…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification