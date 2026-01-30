The Kerala Story 2 is a film from the house of Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who boasts a celebrated filmography featuring impactful films such as Aankhen, Namastey London, Singh Is Kinng, Force, Commando: A One Man Army, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, and many more. He is a name behind films that have significantly shaped the Indian film industry. With The Kerala Story, he has once again proven his fearless approach as a filmmaker, something that has been consistently evident throughout his body of work.

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond to release on February 27, 2026; teaser out

Carrying fear, fury, and truth in every frame, the teaser of The Kerala Story 2- Goes Beyond has signaled a stark escalation from the first chapter. Directed by National Award winner Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the film brings to the forefront the harrowing story of three Hindu girls, played by Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia, whose lives take a terrifying turn after they fall in love with three Muslim boys, relationships that gradually reveal a calculated agenda of religious conversion.

What begins as trust, affection, and emotional vulnerability soon spirals into manipulation and entrapment. The teaser lays bare the chilling reality of how love is weaponised, identities are stripped away, and belief becomes a battleground. The atmosphere is tense, unsettling, and charged with unease, each visual soaked in dread and suppressed rage.

The teaser focuses on how the girls will not bear the consequences but give it back to them. The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is not just about suffering anymore. This time, the girls do not remain silent victims of circumstance. These women refuse to simply endure the consequences of deception. They rise. They fight back.

Echoing through the teaser is the slogan that defines the film’s soul and spirit: “Ab Sahenge Nahi… Ladenge!”

Following the massive impact of The Kerala Story, which shook audiences nationwide with its bold narrative, the sequel promises to push boundaries even further, going beyond comfort, beyond silence, and beyond denial. Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, The Kerala Story 2- Goes Beyond is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, co-produced by Aashin A Shah under the banner Sunshine Pictures. The film is slated to release in cinemas on February 27, 2026.

