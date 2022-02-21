comscore

Last Updated 21.02.2022 | 5:39 PM IST

WOODZ aka Cho Seung Youn tests positive of COVID-19; halts all scheduled activities

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

South Korean singer-songwriter, Cho Seung Youn, better known by the stage name WOODZ, has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

WOODZ aka Cho Seung Youn tests positive of COVID-19; halts all scheduled activities

On February 21, as reported by Korean tabloid Soompi, his agency Yuehua Entertainment released a statement via the official fan cafe saying that WOODZ’s PCR test came out positive, so he will be halting all activities in order to focus on treatment. The statement read, “We are informing you that WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) has tested positive for COVID-19. WOODZ conducted a rapid antigen test over the weekend due to mild cold symptoms and a mild fever. The test result came out positive, so he visited the hospital immediately and underwent PCR testing.”

“As a result, he was diagnosed with COVID-19 today (February 21). Currently, WOODZ is in self-quarantine at home for treatment and rest. He has halted all his scheduled activities and is taking necessary measures directed by the disease control authorities. We ask for your understanding that he will not be able to attend SBS Power FM radio show “Wendy’s Young Street” broadcast this week. We will continue to do our best to aid the artist’s speedy recovery by complying with the guidelines of the disease control authorities. Thank you,” they concluded.

On the work front, WOODZ made a comeback with his third extended play Only Lovers Left on October 5, 2021 with the double title tracks 'Kiss of Fire' and 'Waiting'.

