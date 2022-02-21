South Korean singer-songwriter, Cho Seung Youn, better known by the stage name WOODZ, has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

On February 21, as reported by Korean tabloid Soompi, his agency Yuehua Entertainment released a statement via the official fan cafe saying that WOODZ’s PCR test came out positive, so he will be halting all activities in order to focus on treatment. The statement read, “We are informing you that WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) has tested positive for COVID-19. WOODZ conducted a rapid antigen test over the weekend due to mild cold symptoms and a mild fever. The test result came out positive, so he visited the hospital immediately and underwent PCR testing.”

“As a result, he was diagnosed with COVID-19 today (February 21). Currently, WOODZ is in self-quarantine at home for treatment and rest. He has halted all his scheduled activities and is taking necessary measures directed by the disease control authorities. We ask for your understanding that he will not be able to attend SBS Power FM radio show “Wendy’s Young Street” broadcast this week. We will continue to do our best to aid the artist’s speedy recovery by complying with the guidelines of the disease control authorities. Thank you,” they concluded.

On the work front, WOODZ made a comeback with his third extended play Only Lovers Left on October 5, 2021 with the double title tracks 'Kiss of Fire' and 'Waiting'.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.