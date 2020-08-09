It's happening. K-pop star Wonho will make his solo debut soon. The 27-year-old musician has been working on his solo work for quite some time. On Sunday, August 9, he announced his first mini-album Part 1 'Love Synonym' that will release on September 4, 2020.

Along with the album, he will drop the lead track 'Right For Me'. His official Twitter account stated,

"WONHO 1st Mini Album Part.1

(#1) Right for Me

2020.09.04

COMING SOON"

On August 7, Wonho unveiled four new photos to reveal the logo. Back in April, Wonho was signed as a solo artist and producer with Highline Entertainment, a subsidiary of Starship Entertainment. In May 2020, he signed with U.S. label Maverick Management, California-based company. In June, during his live broadcast, Wonho announced his fandom name - Wenee. The tweet read, “Let’s walk only the paths of happiness together. WENEE, I love you.”

So, how excited are fans to see Wonho kick-start his new era? Let us know in the comments!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.