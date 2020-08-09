Bollywood Hungama

Wonho announces mini-album titled Love Synonym to release on September 4 along with lead track ‘Right For Me’

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

It's happening. K-pop star Wonho will make his solo debut soon. The 27-year-old musician has been working on his solo work for quite some time. On Sunday, August 9, he announced his first mini-album Part 1 'Love Synonym' that will release on September 4, 2020.

Wonho announces mini-album titled Love Synonym to release on September 4 along with lead track 'Right for Me'

Along with the album, he will drop the lead track 'Right For Me'. His official Twitter account stated,

"WONHO 1st Mini Album Part.1
(#1) Right for Me

2020.09.04
COMING SOON"

On August 7, Wonho unveiled four new photos to reveal the logo. Back in April, Wonho was signed as a solo artist and producer with Highline Entertainment, a subsidiary of Starship Entertainment. In May 2020, he signed with U.S. label Maverick Management, California-based company. In June, during his live broadcast, Wonho announced his fandom name - Wenee. The tweet read, “Let’s walk only the paths of happiness together. WENEE, I love you.”

So, how excited are fans to see Wonho kick-start his new era? Let us know in the comments!

New notification