WOAH! Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff shoot action sequence in the Arctic with Dark Knight action director, Paul Jennings

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are all set to star in Yash Raj Films’ action-packed film, War. The movie’s title has recently been revealed and the hype for this film has been high ever since its announcement considering that it will star two of the biggest action superstars of the industry. leaving no stone unturned to make it the biggest action film of the year, director Siddharth Anand roped in the famous Hollywood action director, Paul Jennings, who is the man behind the action sequences in films like Dark Knight, Jack Reacher, San Andreas, and even Game of Thrones.

According to sources, both Hrithik and Tiger have been practising for this chase since the last year and the shoot lasted for a couple of days amidst the ice clad Arctic Circle. However, Paul was only the director for this segment of the film. The team went ahead and approved the recce 6 months before the shoot and it took place last year. It is clear that the makers want to give their audiences the time of their lives, filled with adrenaline through these action-packed sequences. War happens to be the first film in the world to have shot an action sequence in the Arctic and even though it was risky, the visual aspect of it made the team go for it.

Slated to release on October 2, War is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Anupriya Goenka and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles.

