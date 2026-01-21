In a significant casting update that reflects the evolving nature of cinematic universes, acclaimed actor Adil Hussain has come on board Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business, replacing Milind Soman in the role of the sensei in the much-anticipated sequel scheduled for a release later this year.

Globally, audiences are accustomed to seeing iconic characters reimagined by different actors—be it James Bond, Superman, or Spider-Man. Indian cinema is now stepping into similar territory, and the Lakadbaggha universe is at the forefront of this shift. Billed as the world’s first animal lover vigilante universe, Lakadbaggha wrapped the shoot of its sequel in June 2025, following an ambitious scale-up after lead actor Anshuman Jha also took charge behind the scenes.

Best known internationally for his work in Life of Pi, Adil Hussain steps into a role that has been significantly expanded in the sequel. Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business promises a sharper, darker, and more action-heavy narrative, with the sensei character playing a pivotal role in the protagonist’s journey.

The film positions itself as a martial arts action spectacle with a formidable international ensemble, featuring martial arts legends Sunny Pang (Headshot, Havoc) and Dan CChupong (OngBak). The Indian cast includes Sarah Jane Dias, Vikram Kochar, and Anshuman Jha, who reprises his role as Arjun Bakshi, the ordinary man turned animal-loving vigilante.

Speaking about the casting, Adil Hussain said, "Watching Lakadbaggha-1 was so inspiring. It felt like someone was finally making a film that stood up for the rights of animals—something we haven’t seen in decades, perhaps since Haathi Mere Saathi in the seventies. I also had the good fortune of working with Anshuman Jha, both under his direction and as a co-actor. The martial arts training and action sequences were challenging, but Anshuman has been incredibly supportive and generous throughout the process. I’m truly grateful to be part of the Lakadbaggha franchise."

Adding another layer to its expanding mythology, the Lakadbaggha comic book universe, launched last year, continues to grow in parallel with the film franchise, further cementing its ambition as a multi-format Indian action universe with a global outlook.

Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business is slated for a mid-2026 release, marking the next chapter in a franchise that blends action, conscience, and animal welfare into a distinctive cinematic identity.

