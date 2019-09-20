Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.09.2019 | 3:59 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Prassthanam War Dream Girl Chhichhore The Sky Is Pink Housefull 4
follow us on

Who will finally play Narendra Modi?

BySubhash K. Jha

There has been a spate of rumours regarding who will finally play Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his biopic. The three actors whose names keep coming up are Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher. It is understood that all the three actors are most willing and eager to play the coveted role and apparently PM Modiji is quite happy with all three choices.

Who will finally play Narendra Modi

A source close to the ruling government told me, “Anupamji and Pareshji are not only dear to Modiji they are also very good actors. However Akshay Kumar will bring certain saleability to the project. It is important to cast an actor who would draw in the audience.” This source also informs that the PM’s office is “understandably wary” of a bio-pic about PM Modi after what was done to his life’s story in the bio-pic directed by Omung Kumar.

“The next time, PM Modi may want to know what goes into the film about his life. He is not interested in a sycophantic over-sweetened biopic. The PM doesn’t take kindly to jee-huzoori,” says the source.

Unfortunately there was a rather appalling bio-pic on the Indian Prime Minister earlier this year directed by Omung Kumar after which the PM’s office has decided to be careful with the crew and content involved with anything to do with putting the PM’s life on celluloid.

Also Read: Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar clash on EID 2020 but will APPEAR TOGETHER in theatres this DIWALI

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

BREAKING: Housefull 4’s trailer to be…

EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar…

Sanjay Dutt REVEALS that he will be a part…

Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan…

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kiara Advani roped in as…

Pahlaj Nihalani lashes out at Dream Girl’s…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification