Will Deepika Padukone play Sita?

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Once upon a time Deepika Chikhalia inscribed her name into history by playing Sita Maiyya in Ramanand Sagar’s long-running serial Ramayan. Now another Deepika, Padukone, may step into the same role in the film entitled Sita The Incarnation, to be directed by Alaukik Desai. It will look at the Ramayan from Sita Maiyya’s point of view.

If sources are to be believed Deepika Padukone is the team’s first choice to play Sita. Interestingly Deepika is also up for the role of Sita in a massive feature film to be directed by Nitish Tiwari.

It remains to be seen which of the two projects Deepika finally chooses. But after a period of voluntary hiatus she seems to be busier than ever. After playing Romi Dev in the Kapil Dev bio-pic ’83 with her husband Ranveer Singh, Deepika will be seen in Karan Johar’s untitled production being directed by Shakun Batra, and in Yash Raj Films’ Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan.

