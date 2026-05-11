There was a time when cinemas would screen just four shows a day, usually beginning around 11:30 am or 12 noon. But with the advent of multiplexes, the system changed. Exhibitors began experimenting with 9:00 am and 10:00 am shows, and the strategy worked. For high-profile releases, cinemas even started organizing shows earlier than that, at 8:00 am, 7:00 am and, in some cases, even at 5:00 am or 6:00 am. However, Tamil Nadu stands out as the only state where early-morning shows are tightly regulated. Here, the first regular show generally begins around 10:30 am or 11:00 am. For big-ticket releases, producers and distributors seek special permission from the state government, after which theatres are usually allowed to start shows from 9:00 am.

Will Chief Minister Vijay bring back Tamil Nadu’s 4 AM FDFS culture? Exhibitors make an EMOTIONAL appeal: “Early morning shows are the lifeline of cinemas”

However, shows at 4:00 am or even earlier have not been permitted in Tamil Nadu in recent times. The last major instance took place during the Pongal 2023 clash between Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu and Vijay’s Varisu. While Thunivu had shows beginning as early as 1:00 am in Tamil Nadu, Varisu was allowed to be screened from 4:00 am. The celebrations, however, took a tragic turn when an Ajith fan died while celebrating the release of Thunivu. This episode further prompted the state government to clamp down on early morning shows.

Since then, the first show for a biggie starts at 9:00 am. Meanwhile, in other states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and even in centres like Mumbai, viewers get to catch highly-awaited superstar-driven films at 6:00 am or even earlier, creating an awkward and bizarre scenario. As one movie buff from Tamil Nadu told us, “Rajinikanth, Vijay and Ajith are the heroes of our state. They became heroes here, but we don’t get to see their films first. Viewers in other places are done watching the film and have shared their reviews by the time our show begins here.” It's also common for fans living in border regions of Tamil Nadu to travel to neighbouring states to catch the first day, first show. For instance, Coimbatore movie buffs head to Palakkad in Kerala, located just 60 kms away, so that they can see the film of their favourite star before sunrise.

Yesterday, May 10, a historic development took place in Tamil Nadu as Thalapathy Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister. He has been a member of the entertainment fraternity and as a result, exhibitors are hopeful that he’ll resume the early morning shows for upcoming biggies.

Ruban Mathivanan of GK Cinemas, Chennai, said, “This is a welcoming change. We are hoping the new government does all the important stuff to save the cinema industry and theatres.”

When asked about the 4:00 am shows, he replied, “These early morning shows were the lifeline of cinemas. They kept us going amid the competition from OTT. In fact, they were a major factor that separated us from OTT. They displayed the charm of cinemas in all its glory.”

Film exhibitor and distributor Akshaye Rathi explained, “The early morning shows that used to take place in Tamil Nadu and continue to take place in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for superstar films are not just about maximizing revenue. They are a part of the cultural ethos of the cinema-going tradition. By taking that away, we have chipped away at a cultural aspect of cinema that was present in these states for so many years. I am sure Thalapathy Vijay will carry out his responsibilities as Chief Minister and focus on governance. But being from the entertainment fraternity, I really hope he also lays special focus on the culture and cinema of the state, and helps take Tamil cinema not just to the grassroots of Tamil Nadu but to the entire country and the world in a manner that only political will and tailwinds can enable.”

He continued, “I really wish that his coming to power ushers the golden age of Tamil cinema where great cinema is made and backed well, filmmakers and producers are given the freedom and encouragement to do their best. But he also gives that added impetus that sometimes only political tailwinds can enable. As our Honourable Prime Minister says, the entertainment industry is the soft power of the nation. So, I hope that he can work in sync on one side with the Tamil fraternity and on the other hand, the I&B ministry of India to take Tamil cinema beyond its existing borders and markets.”

Jana Nayagan: Loading soon?

Vijay has quit cinema and his unreleased last film, Jana Nayagan, is expected to see the light of day soon. Ruban Mathivanan said, “We are expecting it to release on May 21 or May 28. It’ll be a celebration!”

Sadly, the film got leaked last month and on this Ruban said, “That won’t be an issue at all. The film will open with a bang.”

Akshaye Rathi confirmed, “Given the euphoria there is among his fans thanks to his political debut, I feel that at least in terms of opening, Jana Nayagan will be pretty historic. Social media is abuzz that the opening slate, which usually says ‘Thalapathy Vijay’ for his films, should be changed to ‘Chief Minister Vijay’ for Jana Nayagan. If that happens, it would be very interesting!”

Also Read: Jana Nayagan Leak Row: Madras High Court shields Thalapathy Vijay starrer; blocks illegal streaming before release

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