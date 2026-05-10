A public notice issued by CA Bharati Manoj Daga, Resolution Professional of Hare Krishna Media Tech Pvt. Ltd., in the May 9, 2026 issue of Atul Mohan’s Complete Cinema magazine, cautioned the Indian film trade and industry against proceeding with the release, distribution, exhibition, streaming, promotion or commercial exploitation of the upcoming film Haunted – Echoes Of The Past, which is scheduled for a release on June 12, 2026. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the horror film stars Mimoh Chakraborty in the lead. As per Zauba Corp, Vikram Bhatt and his daughter Krishna Bhatt are the directors of Hare Krishna Media Tech Pvt Ltd while the former's wife Shwetambari Bhatt is mentioned as an additional director in the company.

Haunted – Echoes Of The Past lands in legal storm ahead of June 12 release; public notice cautions industry against release, streaming and monetisation amid NCLT status quo order

The notice, issued regarding proceedings before the Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai Bench, refers to the matter involving CA Bharati Daga, Resolution Professional of Hare Krishna Media Tech Pvt. Ltd., versus Vikram Bhatt and others. According to the notice, the Resolution Professional has filed the application before the NCLT in connection with certain alleged preferential transactions and connected reliefs under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

The public notice states that by an order dated April 15, 2026, the NCLT directed all parties, related parties and connected parties, including assignors and assignees, to maintain a status quo in respect of and in relation to the subject matter of the proceedings. The order, as per the notice, continues to remain valid, subsisting and binding on all parties.

The notice further claims that certain persons, entities, related parties, assigns, or assignees have purportedly announced the release of the subject film (Haunted – Echoes Of The Past) on or around June 12, 2026, despite the subsisting status quo order. As a result, the Resolution Professional has cautioned distributors, exhibitors, OTT platforms, broadcasters, streaming platforms, cinema chains, advertisers, licensors, aggregators and all other persons or entities associated with the film to refrain from commercially exploiting the horror flick, directly or indirectly, until further orders of the NCLT.

The notice adds that any violation, facilitation, participation or non-compliance with the order would be at the concerned party’s own risk and may invite appropriate legal proceedings, including contempt action.

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