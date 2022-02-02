American actor-presenter Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended by ABC’s The View after she made controversial comments about Jewish people and the Holocaust. The daytime panel show co-host will be off the program for two weeks after making controversial comments Monday about the Jewish people and the Holocaust in response to a local school board banning the graphic novel Maus.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, ABC News President Kim Godwin announced the decision in a note to staff Tuesday night. She said, “Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments. While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities. These decisions are never easy, but necessary. Just last week I noted that the culture at ABC News is one that is driven, kind, inclusive, respectful, and transparent. Whoopi’s comments do not align with those values.”

Whoopi Goldberg apologized on the program earlier on Tuesday, in a segment that also included an interview with Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt. The controversy erupted on Monday’s show, when Goldberg said during a segment about Maus, “Let’s be truthful about it because Holocaust isn’t about race. It’s not about race. It’s not about race. It’s about man’s inhumanity to man.”

Co-host Ana Navarro responded to Goldberg, saying, “But it’s about white supremacists going after Jews."

Whoopi Goldberg made similar comments on CBS’ Late Show Monday evening, but also released an apology on her social media feeds, saying, “I’m sorry for the hurt that I have caused.”

