In a recent development, the Madras High Court has allowed Reliance Industries Limited to withdraw its commercial lawsuit concerning alleged piracy threats to the film Dhurandhar. The matter, titled Reliance Industries Limited vs BSNL, was taken up on February 18.

The case was heard by Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, who recorded the withdrawal after counsel appearing for Reliance informed the Bench that instructions had been received from the client to discontinue the proceedings. In view of the submission, the Court dismissed the suit as withdrawn, without imposing any costs, and also closed the related interim applications.

Reliance, through its media division Jio Studios, had initiated the commercial action under the provisions of the Copyright Act, 1957. The objective was to secure permanent injunctions aimed at preventing unauthorised online circulation and cable transmission of Dhurandhar. The plea was in the nature of a pre-release anti-piracy measure, a remedy frequently pursued by film producers ahead of a theatrical launch.

A broad spectrum of entities had been named as defendants in the matter. These included telecom service providers, internet intermediaries and cable distribution networks such as Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), MTNL, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, Sify Technologies, Hathway, GTPL Hathway, Asianet Satellite Communications and Spectra ISP Networks, along with several regional cable operators.

Among the directions sought, Reliance had requested that internet and telecom intermediaries be instructed to block access to websites found hosting infringing copies of the film, upon receiving notice of such violations. The company had also asked for prohibition orders restraining cable operators and other platforms from facilitating cam-recording, duplication, broadcast, distribution or transmission of the film through cable television, DTH services, satellite systems, internet platforms or storage devices.

Earlier, on December 5, the Court had granted interim protection, restraining service providers and cable operators from airing or enabling access to pirated versions of the film.

However, when the matter was listed again on February 18, Reliance’s counsel conveyed the decision to withdraw the suit and made a formal endorsement to that effect. The Court subsequently passed a brief order recording the withdrawal and closing the proceedings. The judicial order did not specify any reasons for the company’s decision to step back from the case.

Reliance was represented in the matter by Advocate S. Deepak, instructed by PK Law Firm.

Meanwhile, the team of Dhurandhar is currently gearing up for the release of the second part of the film Dhurandhar – The Revenge. While the trailer launch is expected to be held within a few weeks, the film will hit cinemas on March 19.

