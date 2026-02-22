In KH x RK, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth will share screen space for the first time in forty-eight years. The film is being produced by 21-year-old Inban Udhayanidhi, grandson of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and son of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Kamal Haasan currently heads his own political party, while Rajinikanth is not affiliated with any political party.

Inban is the CEO of the film production company Red Giant Movies. It is rumoured that Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth have been paid equal remuneration, reportedly close to Rs. 70 crore each.

