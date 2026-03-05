Former beauty queen and actor Lara Dutta recently shared a long video on social media describing the tense situation in Dubai amid the ongoing escalation in the Israel–Iran conflict 2026 escalation. In the video, the actor spoke about witnessing explosions and missile interceptions while also expressing gratitude to the government of the United Arab Emirates for ensuring residents feel protected during the crisis.

Dutta revealed that she has been in Dubai since the beginning of the conflict and has spent considerable time in the city over the past few years. The actor is currently there with her daughter, while her husband, former tennis champion Mahesh Bhupathi, has been travelling for work. “We have been in Dubai since the start of this Israel-Iran war, what's being termed the Israel-Iran war. UAE, Dubai, has been my home now for the last three years. I have spent a considerable amount of time here. I was actually shooting on the 28th at a studio in Dubai,” Lara said in the video.

Recalling the moment she realised the situation had escalated, the actor described hearing explosions while she was working on set. “We started hearing the explosions overhead, ran out of the studio, and saw missiles being intercepted. It's been a few, I can't lie, stressful days. I have my daughter here with me, Mahesh was away for work, he wasn't in Dubai thankfully.” Dutta also admitted that the past few days have been unsettling, particularly with fighter jets flying overhead and loud blasts being heard across the city. Despite the tense environment, she said she has not felt unsafe.

“But I just want to say that we are nervous, and it's been scary. Lots of fighter jets flying overhead, lots of loud booms. Though we live in a villa in a very safe neighbourhood, the windows shake, the house and the doors rattle, and it's unnerving. But I haven't felt unsafe, not even once.” While speaking about the response from authorities, the actor praised the UAE government for its efforts to ensure the safety and reassurance of residents. “I just want to say that the UAE government has done an incredible job. I think, for every single person – I won't speak for anybody else – we felt really looked after. We felt wanted, we felt protected, regardless of our nationality or where we're from.”

“We feel like we count, we matter. The UAE government, as a resident, as somebody living in this city, is making sure they do everything in their power to protect us and keep us safe. I'm amazed. My gardener has been showing up every day mowing up my lawn, watering the plants,” she added. Dutta also spoke about her admiration for ordinary workers who continue their daily routines despite the tense circumstances.

“I've so much respect and admiration for just ordinary, normal people who don't have a choice of looking at wanting to get out, who are keeping this country running.” At the same time, the actor revealed that she and her family are currently exploring flight options to return to Mumbai, primarily because the situation has been particularly stressful for children. “We are actually looking at flights; there aren't too many, but there are some, Etihad and Emirates. But we are looking at flights to try and get back to Mumbai. More so, because I think the kids are a lot more nervous about this. We are as well, as grown-ups. We keep it together for the kids. So we are looking at flights and trying to get out by some means.”

Reflecting on past experiences of conflict, the actor also drew parallels with her time in India during tensions between the neighbouring countries. “I was in India when India and Pakistan went to war. We saw how well our country protected us there. It's the same here.” Concluding her message, Dutta expressed hope that the conflict would de-escalate soon, emphasising that civilians should never have to live in fear because of war. “No civilian deserves to live in fear or to be caught up in a war that is destabilising the entire region. I hope common sense will prevail. Better judgment will prevail with everybody who's making these decisions. Until then. We continue.”

