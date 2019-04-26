Vipul Shah announces line-up of multiple features including his next directorial venture and two web series

Producer-director Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the man behind films like Aankhen, Waqt, Namastey London, Singh Is Kingg, Holiday, Force 1 & 2, Commando 1 & 2 is all set to announce multiple exciting projects produced under Vipul’s banner Blockbuster Movie Entertainers. The line-up includes diverse features made by unique directors, which includes Sankalp Reddy (The Ghazi Attack), Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan (Lahore), Deven Bhojani (Commando 2) and Vipul Shah’s directorial next.

Sankalp Reddy’s film is a conspiracy theory of true events that changed Indian history. While Sanjay Puran Singh Chouhan will helm an action thriller, the actor-director Deven Bhojani’s film is an emotional story of a man and a dog. Director Aditya Datt (Table No. 21) has just completed Commando 3 in London and Mumbai.

Shah is also getting ready for Web World with two projects, first one based on a novel by great Gujarati writer Mr. Harkishan Mehta on a story set in 1812-1855 on the life of the most notorious thug – Amir Ali who killed 719 people. Second one revolves around the human drug testing menace in the medical world and is being created by Mozez Singh.

Shah is extremely upbeat about his new slate of films that tell diverse stories and are being made by some of the most promising filmmakers Bollywood has discovered in recent times. Producer-director Vipul Amrutlal Shah says, “These films have diverse stories and are made by talented filmmakers who have such unique voices. I am really excited to back these projects”

The fourth film will be directed by Shah himself. Shah’s new film is a unique true story and sees him chart a new territory yet again. “All my films have tackled diverse genres. With my new film, I am yet again working in a genre I haven’t explored before. I am really kicked about it and cannot wait to start working on it” says Vipul Shah.

