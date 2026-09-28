National Award-winning filmmaker Vinod Kapri’s Pyre is set to release theatrically across India on 23 October 2026. Set against the breathtaking Himalayas, the film tells the story of an ageing couple whose lives revolve around their home, their memories and each other, as they quietly wait for their children, who have moved away in search of better opportunities.

Vinod Kapri’s Pyre to release in theaters on October 23, 2026

Produced by Vinod Kapri, Suresh Joshi and Arindra Rai Chaudhuri under the banners Bhagirathi Films and Mashakbeen Studios, Pyre stars debutants Padam Singh Kapri (80) and Heera Devi (70) in the lead roles. Both are from Uttarakhand and had never faced a camera before making the film.

Set in a remote village in the Kumaon Himalayas, Pyre explores the emotional landscape of a couple who have spent a lifetime together, while capturing the changing relationship between parents and children separated by migration.

The film’s extraordinary authenticity comes from its two lead performers. Padam Singh, who plays Padam Singh, is a retired Army man, while Heera Devi, who plays Tulsi, is a widow, homemaker and former dancer. Their real-life experiences and natural chemistry bring an unmistakable intimacy and emotional truth to their relationship.

Speaking about the film, director Vinod Kapri said: “Pyre is ultimately a film about love, between two people who have spent their lives together, and between parents and their children. I wanted to tell this story through two people who had lived that life themselves. Finding Padam Singh ji and Heera Devi ji was extraordinary. Their relationship, silences and emotions brought a truth to the screen that conventional actors could never have recreated.”

Pyre began its international journey with its World Premiere at the 28th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, where it won the PÖFF Best Film Audience Award. The film has since travelled to several prestigious international festivals, including the 49th São Paulo International Film Festival, 44th Cambridge Film Festival, 35th Bath Film Festival, 43rd Fajr International Film Festival and 30th International Film Festival of Kerala.

The film has won 18 international awards, including 15 Best Film Awards, with Best Film honours across Washington, D.C., Chicago, Canada, Spain, Boston, Stuttgart, London and Birmingham. It has also received Best Director awards in Serbia and Boston, along with major recognitions for Music, Cinematography and Sound.

Pyre will be distributed theatrically by Cinépolis, which has previously distributed Hanuman Ansh.

Adding another distinctive dimension to the film is its music by acclaimed composer Mychael Danna, known for films including Little Miss Sunshine, Monsoon Wedding, Life of Pi and Moneyball, with lyrics by legendary poet and lyricist Gulzar.

Shot entirely in the mountains of Uttarakhand, Pyre combines the grandeur of the Himalayas with an intimate portrait of a changing family landscape.

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