Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh's upcoming film Pal Bhar Ke Liye has been selected for its world premiere at the 2026 edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) in Australia. Directed by Vikram Phadnis, the film also stars Saiyami Kher and Tahir Raj Bhasin in key roles.

Vikram Phadnis’ Pal Bhar Ke Liye heads to IFFM for world premiere; Viineet Kumar Siingh REACTS!

The film will have its first public screening at the festival, which is known for showcasing Indian cinema and talent on an international platform.

Viineet Kumar Siingh on the film's festival debut

Reacting to the selection, Viineet Kumar Siingh said the team is looking forward to presenting the film to a global audience: "It's always special when a film begins its journey on an international platform. Pal Bhar Ke Liye is a story that is extremely important to all of us, to the society and I'm grateful that its first interaction with audiences will happen at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. I hope the film resonates with people across cultures and borders."

Directed by Vikram Phadnis, Pal Bhar Ke Liye is expected to tell an emotionally driven story and marks another addition to Viineet's growing slate of performance-oriented films.

Viineet Kumar Siingh has been part of several notable projects in recent years. Following his performances in Chhaava, Superboys of Malegaon and Jaat, the actor has multiple films lined up, with Pal Bhar Ke Liye among his upcoming releases.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikram Phadnis Official (@vikramphadnis)

The film's selection at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne marks an early milestone ahead of its release and allows it to connect with audiences on the international festival circuit.

Also Read: Saiyami Kher turns fashion photographer in Vikram Phadnis’ emotional romantic drama; says, “It’s always wonderful to pick up a new skill with every film”

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