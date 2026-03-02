Tamil superstar Vijay’s 26-year old son Jason Sanjay has “unfollowed” his father on social media after his mother Sangeetha Sornalingam demanded a divorce from Vijay.

Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay ‘unfollows’ him after divorce demand from his mother amid cheating accusations

An actor colleague of Vijay shared details of the public spat between the couple. “Sangeetha has tolerated a lot. He (Vijay) has been in this relationship with an actress openly. The entire Tamil industry knows about it. Sangeetha got the courage to take the plunge (into divorce) from her son who is standing by his mother as a rock solid support system.”

Sangeetha has accused her husband of having an extra-marital relationship with an actress and of subjecting her to “persistent mental cruelty, neglect and desertion”.

In her plea filed under the Special Marriage Act, 1954 seeking divorce Sangeetha declares her marriage has broken down irretrievably. Sangeetha has filed the petition at a jurisdictional family court in Chengalpattu District near Chennai. The petition is likely to come up for hearing on April 10.

Significantly, talks of Vijay’s marriage going kaput have been circulating in Chennai for a long time now.

