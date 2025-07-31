The minute this writer read a girl named Ramya accusing Vijay Sethupathi for sexually exploiting an unknown girl, he sent the actor, a dear friend and an artiste and human being he truly admires, an anxious message.

Vijay Sethupathi on being accused of a sexual offence, “This kind of filthy

Vijay immediately called and said, “Sir, you know me for years. Anyone who knows me even remotely would laugh at this. I know myself also. And this kind of filthy accusation can’t upset me. Sir, you seem more upset than I am. My family and close friends are also upset. To this I say, just let it slide. The woman is obviously doing it to be noticed. She has her few minutes of fame, let her enjoy it.”

Is Vijay going to let such an accusation slide? “No, Sir. I am not saying that. I am only saying that I won’t allow it to upset me. I’ve faced all kinds of whispering campaigns for seven years. Such targeting has not affected me so far. It never will.”

Vijay finds the timing of the current slander shady. “Sir, look at the timing! My new film is doing well. Probably, some jealous elements think by tarnishing me they can damage my film. It doesn’t work that way. In today’s day and age, anyone can say anything about anybody. There are no filters. All you need is an account on social media and you can write what you like without fear of a repercussion.”

Vijay isn’t in the mood to let it bother him. Nor is he letting the matter slide. “Sir my lawyer is on it as we talk. We’ve complained to cybercrime. That said, I am not going to let such a smear campaign ruin my happiness,” he said.

