In a significant order aimed at curbing the misuse of celebrity identities in the digital space, the Delhi High Court on Monday, December 22, passed an interim injunction safeguarding the personality rights of actor R Madhavan. The court restrained the unauthorised commercial use of the actor’s name, image, and likeness, while also directing action against obscene and misleading content circulated online.

The ad interim order was passed by Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, who acknowledged the growing threat posed by deepfake technology and AI-generated content. The court barred the sale of merchandise and other commercial products that exploit Madhavan’s personality traits without consent and ordered the removal of objectionable material found to be infringing upon his rights.

Appearing for the actor, Senior Advocate Swathi Sukumar detailed how several defendants had allegedly circulated deepfake and AI-generated content, including fabricated trailers and misleading visuals falsely associated with Madhavan. It was submitted that such material not only misrepresents the actor but also risks causing reputational harm.

The court was informed that Madhavan had already taken steps to address the issue by approaching social media platforms to seek removal of the infringing content before filing the suit. This aspect gained significance in light of the judge’s earlier clarification that individuals seeking urgent relief against objectionable online content must first exhaust remedies available with digital platforms before invoking judicial intervention.

While granting relief, Justice Arora specifically ordered an injunction against the sale of unauthorised merchandise linked to certain defendants and extended protection against obscene content circulated using the actor’s identity. The court observed that misuse of a public figure’s persona—particularly through advanced technologies—raises serious legal and ethical concerns.

The order adds R Madhavan’s name to a growing list of public figures who have sought judicial protection for their personality rights amid the rapid rise of AI-driven impersonation. Similar legal actions have previously been initiated by personalities such as Pawan Kalyan, Sunil Gavaskar, Salman Khan, and Jr NTR, while courts have also extended protection to figures including Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Nagarjuna, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Karan Johar.

Notably, Justice Arora has recently passed comparable orders in favour of journalist Sudhir Chaudhary and podcaster Raj Shamani, recognising the heightened vulnerability of well-known individuals to digital misuse.

The ruling in Madhavan’s case reinforces the judiciary’s evolving stance on personality rights in the age of artificial intelligence, underlining that public visibility does not dilute an individual’s right to dignity, reputation, and lawful control over their identity.

