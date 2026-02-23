After announcing ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’, the couple is expected to host an intimate Hyderabad ceremony on February 26.

As excitement builds around the upcoming wedding of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, new details about the ceremony’s traditional elements have surfaced. A source close to the couple has revealed that the celebrations will incorporate distinct South Indian customs, offering guests an authentic cultural experience.

“Guests at Rashmika vijay wedding are likely to experience a touch of South Indian tradition, with meals served on banana leaves and coconut water being specially arranged as part of the hospitality,” the source shared.

The detail suggests that despite their pan-India popularity and high-profile status, the couple intends to keep the ceremony rooted in regional traditions. Serving food on banana leaves is a customary practice in many South Indian weddings, symbolising prosperity and auspicious beginnings, while coconut water is often associated with purity and welcome.

The couple confirmed their wedding on February 22 via Instagram, announcing that the ceremony will be known as “The Wedding of VIROSH” — a name coined by fans who combined their names years ago. In a heartfelt note, they dedicated the celebration to their supporters, stating that the identity created by admirers had become an integral part of their journey together.

While the emotional announcement garnered significant attention online, preparations now appear to be in full swing. The duo is expected to tie the knot on February 26 in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur, attended by close family and friends. A grand reception is reportedly planned for March in Hyderabad, following an invitation that recently went viral on social media.

Over the years, Rashmika and Vijay have maintained a strong fan following both individually and as a pair, with speculation about their relationship frequently making headlines. By formally acknowledging “VIROSH” as part of their wedding identity, the actors have turned what would typically be a private milestone into a shared celebration with their audience.

With traditional hospitality details now emerging, anticipation continues to grow around what is being described as one of the most talked-about weddings of the year.

