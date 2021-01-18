Bollywood Hungama

Vidya Balan’s short film Natkhat in race to represent India at the Oscars

Bollywood News
Bollywood Hungama News Network

The short film Natkhat starring Vidya Balan is one of the Indian films that are in the race for Oscar 2021 in the Best Short Film (Live Action) Category. Along with leading the film, Vidya also marked her debut as a producer with this short film.

Directed by Shaan Vyas, the 33-minute long film premiered at Tribeca's We Are One: A Global Film Festival. The makers of Natkhat are also excited to be in the race to represent India at the Oscars. RSVP took to their Twitter handle and wrote, "We made #Natkhat “to reach every corner of the earth and tell the world that change begins at home.” Elated to be in the race for the Oscars 2021 short film category! (sic)."


Natkhat revolves around the life of a mother who tries to teach her son about patriarchy and misogyny prevalent around them. In the film, the mother teaches the son about gender equality when she observes that he has started leaning towards patriarchal norms just like the other men in the family.

The other Indian films that are in the race for the same category are Keith Gomes’ Shameless and Tushar Tyagi’s Saving Chintu.

ALSO READ: Sherni: Will Vidya Balan opt out after Vijay Raaz’s arrest?

