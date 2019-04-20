Vicky Kaushal meets with an accident, gets 13 stitches on cheek

Actor Vicky Kaushal who has been shooting for director Bhanu Pratap Singh’s horror film got injured while filming an action sequence on a ship.

The crew has been shooting in Gujarat for the last five days. During a night shoot on Thursday, when Vicky was filming an action sequence in a ship, he had to run and open the door.

Unfortunately, the door fell on him and he was badly hurt. He was rushed to a local hospital by the crew and flown back to Mumbai.

Vicky fractured his cheekbone and got 13 stitches on his cheek. The actor will be consulting a doctor in Mumbai and will be back in action once he is better.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal roped in to play this valiant Mahabharata character in a film by Uri director