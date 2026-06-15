Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's latest film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has received a major boost in Haryana. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that the film will be declared tax-free in the state after attending a special screening in Chandigarh.

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata declared tax-free in Haryana

The screening was held on Sunday evening and was attended by Kangana Ranaut, who personally welcomed the Chief Minister upon his arrival. She also briefed him about the film before the screening began.

After watching the film, Saini praised its message and said such films should reach a wider audience. Speaking to the media, the Haryana Chief Minister said, "I have said that such motivational films which inspire us should be watched by all of us. We will declare this 'tax-free' in Haryana because this inspires us and makes us feel our duties."

#WATCH | Chandigarh: After watching the film 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata', Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini says, "I have said that such motivational films which inspire us should be watched by all of us. We will declare this 'tax-free' in Haryana because this inspires us and makes us… https://t.co/t7WWlveQJN pic.twitter.com/XN9TCnvKBC — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2026

His announcement is expected to make the film more accessible to viewers across the state by reducing ticket prices. Tax-free status is often granted to films that are considered socially relevant or educational in nature.

The development comes at a crucial time for Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. The film has been competing with several new releases and established titles at the box office. Industry reports suggest that the film has faced stiff competition from multiple releases that arrived in cinemas over the past week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Meanwhile, the makers have been taking steps to attract more audiences to theatres. On June 13, they announced a special Buy 1 Get 1 Free ticket offer for moviegoers across India. The offer is available through BookMyShow, where users can avail the benefit by applying the code "Bharat" while booking tickets.

The promotional campaign was launched in an effort to encourage larger footfalls and expand the film's reach among family audiences. Despite the promotional efforts, the box office race remains challenging. Hollywood thriller Obsession has continued its strong run in cinemas and entered its third week on June 12. The film reportedly collected Rs. 3.50 crore on its fifteenth day, surpassing the collections of several newer releases, including Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.

However, the Haryana government's decision to grant tax-free status could provide a fresh boost to Kangana Ranaut's film in the region. The announcement also reflects the positive response the film received from the state's leadership during the special screening.

With the tax exemption now in place and promotional offers running nationwide, the makers will be hoping that Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata finds a wider audience in the coming days.

Also Read: Haunted, Main Vaapas Aaunga, Governor & Bharat Bhagya Vidhata Box Office: Mimoh Chakraborty defeats Diljit Dosanjh, Kangana Ranaut and Manoj Bajpayee by a huge margin

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