The young stars step into the world of fashion as they front Arrow’s New York-shot campaign “Tailored for the Good Life.”

Arrow, one of India’s most iconic premium clothing brands with a legacy spanning over 170 years, has announced the onboarding of actors Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor as its newest brand ambassadors. The collaboration marks a stylish new chapter for the heritage label as it continues to appeal to a younger, fashion-forward audience.

Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor join hands as new brand ambassadors of Arrow; bring fresh energy to campaigns

Vedang Raina, who made his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, has quickly become a name to watch thanks to his effortless charisma and sharp sense of style. His confident and dynamic persona mirrors Arrow’s vision of the contemporary man who values grooming and sophistication. Alongside him, Khushi Kapoor, who also debuted in The Archies and is gearing up for upcoming projects, lends her elegant yet modern outlook to the brand’s evolving identity. With her effortless grace and youthful appeal, she complements Arrow’s enduring charm and connects seamlessly with the next generation.

Speaking on the association, Anand Aiyer, CEO of Arrow India, said, “Arrow has always stood for style, confidence, and sophistication. Vedang and Khushi represent today’s aspirational India, rooted in authenticity yet unafraid to embrace modernity. Their personalities align seamlessly with our vision of dressing the modern men who values both style and innovation.”

The duo will headline Arrow’s upcoming campaign, ‘Tailored for the Good Life’, shot against the backdrop of New York City—paying homage to the brand’s American heritage while celebrating confidence, refinement, and effortless style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARROW (@arrow_1851)



Interestingly, this is not the first time Vedang and Khushi have come together for a fashion-forward collaboration. Their chemistry, first noted in The Archies promotions, has already translated into multiple brand campaigns, where their on-screen bond has been reimagined for stylish photo shoots and videos. Their presence together reflects the aspirational yet relatable vibe that resonates with today’s audiences.

This association highlights Arrow’s commitment to staying in sync with evolving consumer tastes while holding firm to its timeless legacy of craftsmanship and innovation. With Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor as the new faces of the brand, Arrow looks set to make a strong statement in the fashion landscape.

Also Read: Vedang Raina on comparisons with Ahaan Panday, “There have been visual comparisons with many people as soon as I stepped into the industry”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.