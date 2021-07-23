Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.07.2021 | 4:39 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Toofaan Bellbottom Mimi Shershaah Sherni Haseen Dillruba
follow us on

Varun Sharma feels fortunate to work with Rohit Shetty, and speaks on his music bond with co-star Ranveer Singh

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Varun Sharma feels fortunate to work with Rohit Shetty, and speaks on his music bond with co-star Ranveer Singh

Roohi actor Varun Sharma feels very lucky to get an opportunity to work with director Rohit Shetty for the second time after Dilwale. Every actor in Bollywood would like to work with Rohit Shetty at least once in their filmy career. The actor always feels charged up and happy when he is working with Rohit and his team. 

The 31-year-old actor also revealed that he had a great time working with co-star and actor Ranveer Singh. They instantly connected through music which made him perform even better. 

Actor Varun Sharma is known for comical timings in movies like Fukrey, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Dilwale, Fukrey Returns, Chhichhore, Roohi, Dolly Ki Doli, and Khandaani Shafakhana. The actor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, and Jacqueline Fernandez. Cirkus is an Indian adaptation of Shakespeare’s play The Comedy of Errors. It is produced by Reliance Entertainment and has a cameo appearance by Deepika Padukone.

Also ReadVarun Sharma to make digital debut in Dinesh Vijan’s web series Chutzpah on SonyLIV

More Pages: Cirkus Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ranveer Singh, not Ranbir Kapoor in Baiju…

Ranbir Kapoor opts out of Baiju Bawra again?

Case registered over film casting through…

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor resume Luv…

Janhvi Kapoor to star in Kayoze Irani's next…

Neetu Kapoor opens up about her bond with…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification